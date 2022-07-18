Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) PT Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.49% from the company’s current price.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,793 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 347,179 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 160,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

