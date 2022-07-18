Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

SYK opened at $194.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $190.54 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

