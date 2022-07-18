Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.68.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $95.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.