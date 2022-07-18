Morgan Stanley Lowers Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Underweight

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lazard by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

