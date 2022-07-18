Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Sims Stock Performance
Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
