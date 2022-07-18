Wedbush Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of W stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,137. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.