Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

NYSE DT opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dynatrace by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

