Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.91 on Monday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Radian Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 542,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

