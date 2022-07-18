AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

MITT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MITT stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $175.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 666,668 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 617,387 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

