Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:HLI opened at $77.91 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26.
Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
