Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $77.91 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.26.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

