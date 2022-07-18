Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $46.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Guggenheim to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $27.38 on Monday. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

