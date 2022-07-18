Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $105.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.71% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.93.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $72.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

