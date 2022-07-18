Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $57.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. Tenable has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,832 shares of company stock worth $4,197,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.