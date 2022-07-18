Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

