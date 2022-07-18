Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after purchasing an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.