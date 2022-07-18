McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $184.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

