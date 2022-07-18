UBS Group Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $98.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $76.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

NYSE MRK opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

