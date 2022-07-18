Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SILK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

