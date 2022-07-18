Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,570 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $299,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $410.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.41.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

