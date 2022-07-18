iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

