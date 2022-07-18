Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 81.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

