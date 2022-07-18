Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

