1,500 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92.

