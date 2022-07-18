17,857 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Acquired by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 128,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $3,847,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.