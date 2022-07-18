McDonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,509 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.36. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

