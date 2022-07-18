Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $201.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

