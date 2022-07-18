Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $541,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,097.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.51 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

