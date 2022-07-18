Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 94,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

