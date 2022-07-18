Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $93,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

