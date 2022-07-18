McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 7,073 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 176,825.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.84.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $157.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.