661 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $85.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

