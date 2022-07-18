Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.60 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

