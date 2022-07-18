4,825 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,198,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.65 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

