Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,401,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 338,528 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 142,856 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.