ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

