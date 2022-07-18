7,203 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.
WD-40 Stock Up 2.1 %
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.43%.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
