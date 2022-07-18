7,203 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $168.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.61 and a 12-month high of $258.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.43%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

