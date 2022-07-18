Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,178,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
PPA opened at $68.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $80.00.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
