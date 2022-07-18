WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 271,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VFVA opened at $92.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83.

