Mizuho Cuts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $145.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $128.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.75. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

