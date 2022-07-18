Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $25.17 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

