Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 9,319 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 182.4% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $128.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.75. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

