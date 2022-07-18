AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

DWSH opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.