FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 492.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DCT opened at $14.41 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Insider Activity at Duck Creek Technologies

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

