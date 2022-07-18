FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 492.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of DCT opened at $14.41 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.
Insider Activity at Duck Creek Technologies
In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
