Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 351 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 736,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,389,000 after acquiring an additional 173,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after acquiring an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $23,609,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.66 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

