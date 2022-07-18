American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $152.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.16. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

