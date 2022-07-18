Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 163,568 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,568 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35,786.1% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,027 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

