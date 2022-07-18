Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 11,759 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

PSEC opened at $7.19 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

