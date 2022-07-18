Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,335.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $138.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.