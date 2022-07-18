FourThought Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,126,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 4.7 %

DFS stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.