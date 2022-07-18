Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,976 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,997 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.56 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

